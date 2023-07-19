Curb price rise of essential commodities, Centre, State governments told

July 19, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST

Urging the Centre and State government’s to take effective steps to control the prices of essential commodities, members of the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) staged a demonstration near the Collectorate here on Wednesday.

Led by district secretary V. Rajendran, members said that the price of dal, oil, vegetables and other commodities had gone up in the last month. They said the price of tomatoes and onions had skyrocketed. “Both governments should take steps to control the prices,” they said.

They condemned the Central government’s inaction to control the violence in Manipur that not only claimed lives, but also caused extensive damage to properties in the last two months. They said that native people have turned as refugees in their own State and the BJP, that rules at the Centre and the State, failed to take steps. They also claimed that Governor R.N. Ravi is acting against the welfare of the people in the State and wants the Centre to recall him from the State.