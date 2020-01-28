Cultural performances delight audience at ‘Bharat Utsav’

Cultural performances by artistes from various States marked ‘Bharat Utsav-2020’ at Kikani Higher Secondary School here on Sunday.

Organised by Sri Krishna Sweets and Bharath Kala Sangamam, the theme for the event was ‘Festivals of India’, a release said.

M. Krishnan, chairman and managing director of Sri Krishna Sweets, along with B. Suresh Babu, K. Janardhanan and other trustees of Bharath Kala Sangamam were present at the event.

The cultural event was inaugurated by P.M. Harish, retired Lieutenant General.

The show started at 6 p.m. with a Bharatanatyam performance for a song penned by poet Subramanya Bharathi. Members of the Karnataka Association rendered bhajans and kirtans.

Shadow puppet dance

Associations from other States performed Lohri, Mohiniattam, Kathakali, and shadow puppet dance. A play based on the epic Ramayana was also staged. The presidents of various cultural organisations felicitated the best performers of the event, according to the release.