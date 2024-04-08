GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Cultural fete held in Coimbatore to generate awareness on autism

April 08, 2024 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - COIMBAToRE

The Hindu Bureau

Sage Kids, a therapeutic centre for autism and other neuro-developmental disabilities in Peelamedu, Coimbatore, in association with the Rotary Club, Coimbatore City, Nirmala College (Autonomous) for Women and Indian Academy for Paediatricians, Coimbatore Chapter, organised a cultural and thematic fete on April 6 to spread awareness about autism and autistic children.

Sumaiya Gerard, psychologist and Managing Director of Sage Kids, spoke about the importance of detecting autism early. She appealed to the parents of children who have autistic symptoms not to be disheartened, but to seek proper treatment to enable and empower the children to lead a normal life. She also asked people to be compassionate towards these kids so that they did not feel discriminated against and alienated.

Dr. Lakshmi Shanthi, president, Coimbatore chapter of Indian Academy of Paediatricians, and Sr. Mary Fabiola, Principal, Nirmala College for women, spoke. Autistic children from Thoothukudi Holy Cross Pearls Special School and Nirmala College students staged dance programmes. Karpagam Allied Health Sciences students performed a skit on autism awareness.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.