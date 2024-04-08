Cultural fete held in Coimbatore to generate awareness on autism

April 08, 2024 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - COIMBAToRE

Sage Kids, a therapeutic centre for autism and other neuro-developmental disabilities in Peelamedu, Coimbatore, in association with the Rotary Club, Coimbatore City, Nirmala College (Autonomous) for Women and Indian Academy for Paediatricians, Coimbatore Chapter, organised a cultural and thematic fete on April 6 to spread awareness about autism and autistic children.

Sumaiya Gerard, psychologist and Managing Director of Sage Kids, spoke about the importance of detecting autism early. She appealed to the parents of children who have autistic symptoms not to be disheartened, but to seek proper treatment to enable and empower the children to lead a normal life. She also asked people to be compassionate towards these kids so that they did not feel discriminated against and alienated.

Dr. Lakshmi Shanthi, president, Coimbatore chapter of Indian Academy of Paediatricians, and Sr. Mary Fabiola, Principal, Nirmala College for women, spoke. Autistic children from Thoothukudi Holy Cross Pearls Special School and Nirmala College students staged dance programmes. Karpagam Allied Health Sciences students performed a skit on autism awareness.