‘Cultivate reading habit to check spread of hate-filled content on social media’

March 14, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST

Prominent writer and Marxist S.V.Rajadurai implored youngsters to cultivate a reading habit for the betterment of the country, and to check the spread of hate-filled content on social media.

Speaking at the first Nilgiris Book Fair – 2023, Mr. Rajadurai, who was invited to speak at the valedictory function, said that the prevalent use of mobile phones and technology was a cause of concern as misinformation and hate-filled content was being shared widely on mobile messaging applications. Mr. Rajadurai revealed an anecdote where an erroneous story of a freedom fighter was shared with him on mobile messaging applications. “The anecdote about Subhas Chandra Bose is of an alleged teacher spreading misinformation that he had trained 10-12-year-old children to carry out suicide bombings against the British. It is such a crime to spread a video of a freedom fighter who fought for the unity of India that is tantamount to accusing him of war crimes,” said Mr. Rajadurai.

Mr. Rajadurai urged youngsters at the book fair to spend at least an hour of their time reading every day.

The valedictory event was also attended by actor Joe Malloori. Mr. Malloori spoke about the importance of education, and the use of the mother tongue to ensure the survival of ancient languages like Tamil.

The Nilgiris district administration stated that more than 24,000 people, including school and college students had visited the book fair held at the RCTC hall along Garen Road over the last ten day, with ₹ 10.7 lakh in sales being recorded till March 13. Cultural events by school and college students as well as members from adivasi tribals were also hosted over the course of the event, alongside prominent speakers, writers and personalities from the film industry, who spoke at the book fair since its inauguration.

Also present at the valedictory function on Tuesday was District Revenue Officer Keerthi Priyadarshini.

