Culinary talent hunt in Krishnagiri on May 1

The Hindu’s culinary talent hunt - Our State, Our Taste - will be held at RKV Residency opposite new bus stand here on May 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The third edition of the event will witness participants bringing in their special home-made recipes prepared with special ingredients to the venue.

The contestants are requested to come with at least two dishes, one of which will reflect the rustic flavor unique to Tamil Nadu and also a dish with “Namba Oor Namba Savorit Pasta”.

Special points will be given to contestants with recipes that include Savorit, Madhuram rice, RKG ghee, Cardia ground nut oil, and Naga food products. The contestants are required to bring empty packets of the aforementioned used ingredients to get the special points. The contestants may also look through http://www.nagastore.in/.

The first prize is ₹1 lakh, second prize is ₹60,000 and the third prize is ₹40,000.

To participate, contestants may register at bit.ly/OSOT2022 or SMS your name <space>City<space>Name of the dish to; 99412 55695 or whatsapp/call 99412 55695.

The first three winners will participate in the final round in Chennai.