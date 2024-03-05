CUET (PG) 2024 exam to take place at eight centres in Western Tamil Nadu

March 05, 2024 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The CUET (Common University Entrance Test) 2024 for admission into PG programmes of Central Universities is to take place at seven centres in the Western districts of Tamil Nadu, from March 11 to 28 March in Computer Based Mode (CBT).

The examination is to take place in Coimbatore, Salem, Coonoor, Krishnagiri, Erode, Namakkal, Tiruppur and Dharmapuri, as per the list of centres released recently by the National Testing Agency that conducts the CUET for admission into PG programmes in any of the Central Universities or other participating institutions/ organisations (including State universities, deemed and private universities) across the country.

The examination is proposed to be held in 44 shifts in total. Each shift will be for 105 minutes duration. The CUET (PG) 2024 exam will be conducted in 157 subjects for 4,62,589 registered candidates, the NIA portal states.

Through its 13 Schools and 28 departments, the (Central University of Tamil Nadu) CUTN, Thiruvarur, offers 61 academic programmes including 29 research programmes. The university offers integrated PG programmes of five-year duration, integrated UG programmes of four-year duration, two-year PG programmes, and one-year PG Diploma programmes.

The CUTN offers a UG programme in collaboration with Sardar Vallabhai Patel International School of Textiles and Management, Coimbatore, and a PG programme through a tie-up with Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History. The CUTN also offers nearly 20 courses through the community college.