ADVERTISEMENT

CSR funds given to Valparai tribal settlement to build solid roof houses

April 18, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Under the Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, private companies handed over ₹14.86 lakh fund to Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati on Tuesday to construct solid roof for 89 houses in four tribal settlements in the forest area in Valparai.

Walkaroo International Private Limited-Coimbatore Branch handed over ₹2.65 lakh; Co-founder and vice-chairman of Green Collar Agritech Solutions Pvt. Ltd Hema Annamalai gave ₹3.30 lakh; ₹1,41,741 was donated by the Virtual Rescue Force and ₹7.5 lakh from another firm. Further, the Collector requested more such firms to step forward under CSR to construct roofs for three more settlements.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US