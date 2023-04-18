CSR funds given to Valparai tribal settlement to build solid roof houses

April 18, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Under the Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, private companies handed over ₹14.86 lakh fund to Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati on Tuesday to construct solid roof for 89 houses in four tribal settlements in the forest area in Valparai.

Walkaroo International Private Limited-Coimbatore Branch handed over ₹2.65 lakh; Co-founder and vice-chairman of Green Collar Agritech Solutions Pvt. Ltd Hema Annamalai gave ₹3.30 lakh; ₹1,41,741 was donated by the Virtual Rescue Force and ₹7.5 lakh from another firm. Further, the Collector requested more such firms to step forward under CSR to construct roofs for three more settlements.