CSI Reverend, Assistant Reverend under suspension for ‘indiscipline’ arrested for vandalising church property in Coimbatore

April 01, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A priest and his assistant attached to CSI All Souls’ Church in Coimbatore who were already under suspension and disrobed by the Coimbatore Diocese for “unruly behaviour and indiscipline” have been arrested by the police for vandalising church property.

The Race Course police arrested N Charles Samraj (47), Reverend, and J. Rajesh (38) Assistant Reverend, and had them remanded in judicial custody on Sunday, based on a complaint lodged by R.A. Prabhakar, secretary, CSI All Souls’ Church.

According to the complaint, the accused had broken open the Parish hall lock on Saturday night and took away mike stands and other valuable materials, after vandalising CCTV cameras.

The Race Course police registered a case against the duo under sections 294 (b), 341, 506 (ii) of the Indian Penal Code and section 3 of the Tamil Nadu Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act.

