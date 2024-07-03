GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CSI presbyter from Coimbatore booked for controversial sermon

Published - July 03, 2024 12:12 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Race Course police in Coimbatore on Tuesday registered a case against the presbyter of the CSI Immanuel Church, Coimbatore, for a controversial sermon, in which he allegedly made defamatory remarks on another religion.

The case has been registered against presbyter Prince Calvin for offences under Sections 153 A, 295 A, 504, 505 (ii) of the IPC, based on a complaint lodged by Priyanka, sub-inspector, Race Course police station.

According to the police, the presbyter made the controversial remarks in a sermon during the Sunday service on June 16, 2024. The sermon was also uploaded on the Facebook page of the church, which came to the attention of the complainant.

The police said that certain remarks in the sermon were offensive enough to cause enmity and tension between two religions, besides causing communal disharmony.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / religion and belief

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.