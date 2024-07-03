CSI presbyter from Coimbatore booked for controversial sermon

The Race Course police in Coimbatore on Tuesday registered a case against the presbyter of the CSI Immanuel Church, Coimbatore, for a controversial sermon, in which he allegedly made defamatory remarks on another religion.

The case has been registered against presbyter Prince Calvin for offences under Sections 153 A, 295 A, 504, 505 (ii) of the IPC, based on a complaint lodged by Priyanka, sub-inspector, Race Course police station.

According to the police, the presbyter made the controversial remarks in a sermon during the Sunday service on June 16, 2024. The sermon was also uploaded on the Facebook page of the church, which came to the attention of the complainant.

The police said that certain remarks in the sermon were offensive enough to cause enmity and tension between two religions, besides causing communal disharmony.