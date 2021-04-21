CSI Coimbatore Diocese bishop, three others booked

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Coimbatore City Police have booked Church of South India (CSI) Coimbatore Diocese Bishop Timothy Ravinder and three others for alleged misappropriation of Provident Fund of employees attached to the diocese.

As per the First Information Report of the case registered by the CCB, Bishop Ravinder, former secretary Charles, advisor Mangaladass and treasurer Selvakumar were booked for offences under Sections 120B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy), 408 (Criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code.

The case was registered based on a complaint lodged by S. Gershome Jacob, leader and pastor in-charge at CSI Church at Vellalore in Podanur.

He alleged that the Bishop and the three other accused failed to pay the provident fund of 125 pastors attached to the diocese to the Government for several years and misappropriated ₹25 crore.

CCB Inspector A. Ravi said that the case was registered based on the allegations raised by the complainant and a detailed investigation was on.