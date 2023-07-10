HamberMenu
CSCID registers 821 cases in six months in Coimbatore zone

July 10, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Civil Supplies CID (CSCID) wing of the police has registered a total of 821 cases and arrested 871 offenders in the Coimbatore zone in the six months from January this year.

Of the total cases, 568 were related to the smuggling of rice, which is meant to be distributed through ration shops, to other States such as Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. The special wing seized 3,010 tonnes of ration rice, said a release.

The CSCID wing, headed by Inspector General of Police N. Kamini, seized 154 two-wheelers, 12 autorickshaws and 82 four-wheel vehicles, which were used for the smuggling of ration rice between January and June. Other cases registered by the unit included 247 cases related to the use of domestic LPG cylinders for other purposes.

The Coimbatore zone, headed by Superintendent of Police P. Balaji, comprises Pollachi, Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, Erode, Namakkal, Tirupur, Salem, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri. According to the CSCID, 169 cases were registered in the Coimbatore zone and 165 persons were arrested in June alone.

