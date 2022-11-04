Crusher owners call on Collector over villagers’ ban on truck movement in Denkanikottai

Crusher Owners Federation jointly with the All India Motor Transport Congress made a representation to the Collector calling for an end to a local ‘ban’ on the movement of trucks laden with gravel at Korattagiri village in Denkanikottai.

Objecting to the pollution and damage caused to roads by the movement of heavy trucks laden with M-sand and gravel from the crushers, the residents of Korattagiri placed a de-facto ban on truck movement.

In its wake, the federation and the truckers association called on Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy for his intervention to end the ongoing impasse between them and the locals of Korattagiri that houses stone crushing quarries and the crusher owners and truckers association.

According to the petition, the trucks from the crushers have been plying on Karupalli – Denkanikottai road in Korattagiri ‘for the last 25 years’. “The trucks also spray water once every hour to rid the road of dust and the truck movement is temporarily stopped twice a day for an hour each in the morning and evening to enable free movement of school children.”

According to the petition, the ban on the movement of trucks has affected the productivity of crushers by not allowing the goods to reach their destination on time. The petition called for an early solution for the impasse.

Demand to remove Krishnagiri toll

The All India Motor Transport Congress demanded the removal of Krishnagiri toll, alleging that the toll plaza has exceeded its concessionaire period. Shanmugappa, chairperson of All India Motor Transport Congress Chairperson, alleged that the toll plaza of Krishnagiri and Athibelle had far exceeded their concessionaire period, but toll was still being collected. He alleged also that the government had allowed the toll plazas to continue “long after profits were reaped.”