Crusher and quarry owners in Tamil Nadu plan to hand over quarries to government

June 30, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Crusher and Quarry Owners’ Association submitted a petition to the Coimbatore district administration on Friday demanding steps to resolve the issues faced by quarry owners.

The Association president K.C.P. Chandra Prakash told reporters here that the quarry owners were on strike for the last five days and if the government failed to take prompt action, they would be forced to hand over their quarries to the government within a week.

It is not viable to continue business when the owners are levied fines running to crores of rupees, he said.

The quarry owners have urged the government to look at an amicable solution to the ongoing crisis at the earliest, he said.

