CRS to inspect electrified railway section

Abhai Kumar Rai, Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) for Southern Circle, Bengaluru, will conduct a safety inspection in the newly electrified Palani – Pollachi – Palakkad Town railway section on Monday, the Palakkad Division of Southern Railway announced.

According to a release, the inspection will be carried out at power line crossings, level crossings, foot over bridges, road over bridges, traction substations installed at Palani and Gomangalam and sectioning and sub-sectioning posts in the section.

He will commence his inspection from Pollachi Junction at 8.30 a.m. and will reach Palakkad Town at 3.30 p.m. Following this, a speed trial and current collection test will be held using an electric loco (AC Loco) between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the section, according to the release.

Ahead of this inspection, the Palakkad Town – Pollachi – Palani section will be energised with 25 kV electric power supply on Sunday evening. The Palakkad Division warned the public to avoid coming in contact with the wires or other related equipment near the railway tracks. Statutory warning boards have also been placed at selected points in the electrified section, the release said.