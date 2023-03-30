ADVERTISEMENT

CRS Award, scholarship programme to be launched in Coimbatore on April 1

March 30, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Residents Awareness Association of Coimbatore (RAAC) has instituted an award and launched a scholarship programme in memory of C.R. Swaminathan, who was president of RAAC till his passing in 2021.

R.R. Balasundharam, president of RAAC, told presspersons here on Thursday that C.R. Swaminathan was an institution builder who had served in various industry and trade associations and helped several institutions. He had executed many projects for the benefit of society. Hence, the RAAC constituted a CRS Memorial Endowment Committee, including representatives of industry associations, donors, and family member of C.R. Swaminathan. The Committee would create a corpus of ₹5 crore.

Five students had been selected for long-term scholarship and mentorship programme from next academic year. The students, who were selected from Gandhi Centenary Memorial Middle School here based on 25 parameters, would be supported with scholarship from Class IX to postgraduation.

The CRS Institution Builder Award would be presented to Sridhar Vembu, Chief Executive Officer of Zoho Corporation, this year. The plan was to give away the award once in two years, he added.

An event will be held here on April 1 to launch the scholarship programme and present the award. Vijay Mohan, founder of Pricol, will be the chief guest.

