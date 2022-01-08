Coimbatore

CRPF to carry out field firing practices till March 2027

The State government on Friday issued a government order authorising the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to carry out field firing practices for a five-year period periodically from March 8, 2022 to March 7, 2027 at Kurudampalayam village in Coimbatore North taluk.

According to the order, the Governor has defined the area of around 11.5 hectares within the survey field numbers 517/2B, 517/3B, 517/4B, 517/5A, 521/1A, 521/2A, 521/3A, 522/1, 522/2, 522/3A, 523/1 and 523/2A in Kurudampalayam. This was done as per the Manoeuvres, Field Firing and Artillery Practice Act, 1938.

The Central Training College, which trains CRPF personnel, is located at Kurudampalayam in Coimbatore district.


