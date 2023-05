May 27, 2023 11:45 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A CRPF constable ended his life by shooting himself with a rifle at the CRPF Training College at Kurudampalayam in Thudiyalur limits on Saturday.

Constable Jagan (32), belonging to Thoothukudi, reportedly died on the spot. The Thudiyalur police are investigating.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050).

