People throng shops in Salem for Deepavali purchases

Shoppers crowd Bazaar Street in Salem on Sunday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Thousands of people thronged retail outlets selling clothes, sweets, and fireworks on Sunday ahead of Deepavali festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hundreds of police personnel were deployed in the city as a precautionary measure.

From Sunday morning, Chinna Kadai Veethi, First and Second Agraharam, Four Roads, and Five Roads were all crowded. The city police set up a temporary tower in the Salem town area to monitor people’s movements. In the main areas, temporary cloth shops were opened on the streets.

Town police officials said they also installed CCTV cameras in the locality and monitored the movements from there. To avoid traffic congestion, vehicles were diverted to various streets throughout town, and only two-wheelers were permitted.

ADVERTISEMENT

As shops will be kept open the whole of Sunday night, police patrolling will continue, officials added.

Most of the sweet and cracker shops in Salem Town, Old Bus Stand, New Bus Stand, and Alagapuram were crowded.

R. Ranganathan, a wholesale cracker dealer at Chinna Tirupathi, said that compared to last year, prices of crackers were up 40% this year. But, that had not reduced sales.

Operation of special buses led to traffic congestion in Salem New Bus Stand area and traffic police cleared the stretch at regular intervals by diverting vehicles to alternative routes.