Crowds throng New Bus Stand to return to work place

Thousands thronged the New Bus Stand to catch buses to return to their work place after Deepavali on Sunday.

At the New Bus Stand, most of the special buses operated by TNSTC Salem Division and other divisions towards Kallakurichi, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram and Namakkal, Erode were fully occupied. Buses operating to these destinations were fully occupied right from noon. Rush in buses were more in the evening and during night hours as the premises were filled with people.

However, buses proceeding to Chennai were not fully occupied throughout the day due to heavy rain in the State capital. Officials said that many had to cancel their travel plan and subsequent declaration of holidays for schools in Chennai and its neighbouring district. Since special buses would be operated on Monday also, we can expect rush, officials added.

In Erode, most of the buses were crowded in the evening as workers, students and others started returning after the festival. TNSTC officials said that adequate buses are available till Monday for the convenience of the commuters and hence buses are not crowded.