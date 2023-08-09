HamberMenu
Crossing railway stations at Periyanaickenpalayam and Karamadai in Coimbatore on the cards

August 09, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Railways is learnt to have accepted the request of passengers’ associations to establish crossing stations at Periyanaickenpalayam and Karamadai, against the backdrop of the overwhelming public patronage for the Mettupalayam-Coimbatore services.

The crossing stations in the single line are needed to operate more number of train services along the sector. The long-term requirement, however, will be doubling the track of one of the oldest sections in the country, M. Jayakumar, co-ordinator, Namma Mettupalayam Social Welfare Organisation. The phenomenal rise in the population in and around Periyanaickenpalayam, Karamadai, and other fast-developing areas need to be factored in by the Railways for sanctioning doubling the track, he said.

At present, only eight compartments are being used for the services. “We have asked for 12 compartments, and the Railways has agreed to consider this request,” Mettupalayam MLA A.K. Selvaraj said. There has been a long-time demand for establishing a pit line at Mettupalayam owing to abundant land availability, Mr. Selvaraj said.

On its part, the Railways, which has issued notices for clearing encroachments, is reportedly looking for better cooperation from the Revenue Department for retrieval of the encroached land in Govindasamy Nagar, Bharathi Nagar and a few other settlements. A faster action by the Revenue Department to provide alternative land for the encroachers will be in the interests of the travelling public, welfare organisations emphasise.

