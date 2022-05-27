Cross Country Championship held in Madras Regimental Centre

The Cross Country Championship 2022 comprising six units from the Dakshin Bharat Area was held at the Thangaraj Stadium in the Madras Regimental Centre at Wellington in Coonoor on Friday. The event was conducted by the Madras Regimental Centre (MRC) with teams of six runners competing in the 10 km event.

The trials were flagged off by Brigadier Sunil Kumar Yadav, Commandant, MRC, from Thangaraj Stadium. Following the completion of the championship, a 10-member team was selected to form the Dakshin Bharat Area Cross-Country team to participate in the Southern Command Championship that is to be held at the Madras Regimental Center on June 7 and 8, a press release said.