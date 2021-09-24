Cross Country Championship held in MRC

The Cross Country Championship 2021 comprising 12 units from the Dakshin Bharat Area was held at the Thangaraj Stadium in the Madras Regimental Centre (MRC) in Wellington, Coonoor, on Thursday.

The event was conducted by the MRC with teams of six runners competing in the 10-km event. The event was flagged off by Brigadier Rajeshwar Singh, Commandant of the MRC. The MRC finished in the first place followed by Artillery Centre, Hyderabad, and ASC Centre (North). The individual first position was secured by Havildar Parasappa M Halijol of the MRC.