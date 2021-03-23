Crorepatis to clash in Singanallur

COIMBATORE

23 March 2021 23:47 IST

Singanallur Assembly constituency, it appears, has more crorepatis in the contest than the other three constituencies that are spread over the Coimbatore city limits.

Makkal Needhi Maiam vice-president R. Mahendran who is contesting against the AIADMK’s K.R. Jayaram, DMK’s N. Karthik, the incumbent, and a few others, appears to be the richest of the lot, having declared moveable assets worth ₹ 12.02 crore and immoveable assets worth ₹ 147.60 crore.

He is closely followed by Mr. Jayaram who has disclosed his moveable assets at ₹ 12.67 crore and immoveable assets at ₹ 74.72 crore. And, Mr. Karthik has shown moveable assets worth ₹ 47.25 lakh and immoveable assets worth ₹ 1.50 crore.

While the MNM and AIADMK candidates have declared in their affidavits that they had no criminal cases pending against them, Mr. Karthik had said that he had 37 cases pending against him, most of which were to do with protesting without permission or allegedly making incendiary speech. He had added that he had not been convicted either.

In the Coimbatore South constituency, actor-turned politician Kamal Haasan had shown moveable assets worth ₹ 45.09 lakh and immoveable assets worth ₹ 131 crore, including an apartment in London.

BJP’s Vanathi Srinivasan had valued her moveable assets at ₹ 98.49 lakh and immoveable assets at ₹ 5.03 crore. And, she had declared that there were four cases pending against her, including a case related to a violence that took place during the 2016 Assembly election.

In the Thondamuthur Assembly constituency, Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani is second in the table of richest candidates, having declared his moveable assets at ₹ 57.65 lakh and immoveable assets at ₹ 3.03 crore.

Topping the table is DMK’s Karthikeya Sivasenapathy who had shown his moveable assets at ₹ 2.34 crore and immoveable assets at ₹ 1.79 crore.

MNM’s S. Shajahan had shown moveable assets at ₹ 10.85 lakh.

In Coimbatore North, DMK’s V.M. Shanmugasundaram had valued his moveable assets at ₹ 1.12 crore and immoveable assets at ₹ 4.20 crore.

He had also said that he faced five cases. AIADMK’s Amman K. Arjunan said that his moveable assets were worth ₹ 59.70 lakh and immoveable assets ₹ 1.98 crore.