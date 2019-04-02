‘Crorepathis’ among candidates in Coimbatore

Among the 15 contestants for the Coimbatore Parliamentary constituency, there are four ‘crorepathis’.

Six of the candidates represent registered political parties and the rest are independents.

Among the six, there are two millionaires – Makkal Needhi Maiam’s R. Mahendran tops the list with ₹ 70.36 crore (moveable and immoveable assets) followed by BJP’s C.P. Radhakrishnan at ₹ 57.9 crore.

Among independents, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam candidate N.R. Appathurai, though contesting as an independent candidate, is also a crorepathi– the value of his moveable and immoveable assets are valued at ₹ 5.26 crore. Next comes an independent, V. Krishnan, whose assets are valued at ₹ 1.58 crore.

The candidate, who has declared the lowest value of assets (both moveable and immoveable) among registered party candidates, is Tamil Nadu Ilangyar Katchi's P. Manikandan – ₹ 67,000.

The oldest among the six candidates are CPI(M) candidate P.R. Natarajan, aged 68 and Mr. Appathurai who is also 68 years old. The youngest among the six is Mr. Manikandan, aged 32.

The youngest independent candidate is M. Dhanapal, aged 26.

Among the registered party candidates, Mr. Natarajan faces a case in Sulur Police station for a protest. Mr. Appathurai has three cases pending against him – all registered by the Vadavalli Police and the charges include attempt to murder.

Mr. Mahendran is a doctor and holds an M.D and Mr. Radhakrishnan has a bachelor degree in business administration and Naam Tamilar Katchi's S. Kalyana Sundaram holds an M.Phil. in Physics.

All the six registered party candidates have e-mail IDs and among them, only two have presence in the micro blogging site, twitter.