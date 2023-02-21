Crop-raiding ‘makhna’ elephant exits forest again

February 21, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A ‘makhna’ elephant, which was captured from a human habitation in Dharmapuri district earlier this month and released in the wild by the Forest Department, made its way again to residential areas in Pollachi and beyond on Tuesday, causing panic among people.

The elephant, which had been raiding crops for months, was tranquillised and captured at Palacode in Dharmapuri district, in deference to the demand raised by people. It was released at Varakaliyar in the Ulandy Range.

According to Forest Department sources, the elephant had remained in the forest for 10 days before moving to Sethumadai and staying inside the reserve forest for a few more days.

On Monday night, it started travelling outside, moving close to the Nallur checkpoint and thereafter crossing Palakkad Main Road.

Earlier in the day, videos depicting the elephant walking along a main road and members of the public running helter-skelter were shared by passers-by on social media platforms. The elephant was last seen entering the Madukkarai range.

The Forest Department has deployed 75 field staff members under the supervision of senior officials to monitor the elephant’s movement. All villages en route have been alerted, and elephant trackers are monitoring its movement with the help of drones, official sources said.

The police regulated public movement along the path taken by the elephant.