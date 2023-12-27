ADVERTISEMENT

Crocodile surfaces in check dam at Mothepalayam, triggers scare among residents

December 27, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A day after spotting a crocodile at a check dam in Mothepalayam near Mettupalayam, the Forest Department on Wednesday took steps to fence the area and clear the adjoining patta land of bushes to capture it.

The crocodile could have found its way to the check dam in the wake of the recent spells of rain, according to the Forest Department officials.

The department has taken the help of the Chikkadasampalayam panchayat and owner of the patta land for erecting the fence, and clearing the bushes.

“Since there is no scope for the water in the check dam to recede or to drain out, we will be able to capture it only through a gradual approach,” Sirumugai Forest Range Officer K. Manoj said.

About a fortnight back, the forest team rescued a large sized crocodile from a well in Lingapuram and released it in Koothamandi area in the vicinity of Bhavani Sagar Dam.

The movement of the crocodile in the check dam is being constantly monitored, and will be captured and released on the same way, the Forest Range Officer said.

