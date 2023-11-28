ADVERTISEMENT

Crocodile captured from farm pond near Coimbatore, released into Bhavanisagar reservoir

November 28, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The crocodile captured by Forest Department staff from a pond at Sirumugai in Coimbatore on Monday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

In an operation that lasted over 15 hours, the Forest Department on Monday captured a crocodile that was spotted in a farm pond at Sirumugai in Coimbatore district on Monday.

The crocodile was seen in a pond belonging to Thirumoorthy, a farmer at Indira Nagar, Sirumugai on Monday morning.

After being alerted by the farmer, Forest Department staff rushed to the spot and confirmed the crocodile’s presence.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 9 a.m., the department team, after obtaining consent from higher officials, began an operation to capture and relocate the crocodile. Water was pumped out from the 20-feet-pond using a motor, and a cage brought to the location.

“As the water receded, the staff managed to tie a knot around its snout and covered its eyes. It was carefully drawn into the cage and taken to Koothamandi area of Bhavanisagar reservoir where it was released around 11 p.m.” said K. Manoj, forest range officer, Sirumugai.

According to the official, the pond from which the crocodile was captured is located around 2 km away from the reservoir. The crocodile is believed to have strayed into the village from the reservoir. However, the Department has received no complaints of missing pet animals or livestock due to the crocodile’s presence in the pond, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US