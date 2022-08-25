‘Criminal action against textile producers if found manufacturing reserved handloom designs’

P.V. Srividya KRISHNAGIRI
August 25, 2022 21:02 IST

 In order to protect handloom weavers and their exclusive weaves, the Handloom (Reservation of Articles for Production) Act, 1985, provides for reservation of certain articles for the exclusive production by handlooms.

The Act empowers any officer authorised by the Union Government to enter any place or premises of any manufacture where textile articles are stored, or displayed for sale and seize the product that has been manufactured in contravention of the Act.

According to the administration, an assistant enforcement directorate is under operation at the Krishnagiri Collectorate for Salem, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri.  Over 11 exclusive designs and weaves are designated solely for handlooms and powerlooms are prohibited from venturing into the manufacture of such designs.

Powerlooms found manufacturing the protected designs will face criminal action, according to the administration.

The enforcement directorate under the Act is empowered to conduct sudden inspections on any premises involved in textiles. Any violation will involve criminal action and prison term or fine, the administration has warned.

Textile manufacturers seeking more information on the 11 protected designs may contact 0427-2417745.

