Woman electrocuted in farm at Karamadai near Coimbatore

A 55-year-old woman was electrocuted after she came in contact with the electric fencing of a farm at Karamadai in Coimbatore on Thursday.

According to Karamadai police, R. Girija of MGR Nagar at Tholampalayam near Karamadai was found dead at a banana plantation belonging to Nagaraj (60), of Sundakkarai near Velliangadu on Thursday. The body was found in contact with the cables of the electric fencing which the farmer erected to protect his crop from wild boars.

Police suspect that Girija, a daily wage labourer working in farms at Velliangadu, died after accidentally falling onto the fence.

Nagaraj has been booked under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.