Crime notes/ Identity of person who was found dead along Avinashi Road established

June 18, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST

The identity of a person who was found dead along Avinashi Road recently with injuries has been established as Karthick (40) of Ernakulam, Kerala.

Hours before his body was found, Karthick was chased out of the office of BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan after allegedly attempting to force himself in. Karthick had crime cases against him, police sources said.

Man arrested

The Peelamedu police have arrested the person who had broken the rear windshield of the car belonging to a realtor Eashwaramoorthy of Vadugapalayam and stole ₹30 lakh, a few days back, in front of a restaurant close to a prominent hospital along Avinashi Road. In a complaint lodged on June 15, the realtor had claimed that ₹45 lakh was stolen from his car.

A case was registered by the Peelamedu police under IPC Section 379.

A special team nabbed the person identified as Rajesh Kumar of Ummas Nagar and recovered ₹24 lakh, whereafter the complainant altered his statement to submit that the missing amount was ₹30 lakh and that he had mentioned it as ₹45 lakh in a state of panic.

A car Rajesh Kumar had used for committing the crime was also confiscated. The police are also in the process of recovering the purchases he had made with ₹6 lakh. Rajesh Kumar was remanded in judicial custody.

Youth killed on spot

A 21-year-old youth of Mattampalayam in Kottayam district identified by police as Roy George died on the spot after his face was reportedly crushed under the wheel of a bus. According to sources, he was thrown off in the impact of a collision of the motorcycle he was riding with a car near K.G.Chavady on Palghat Road. A female friend riding pillion was injured and admitted to a hospital nearby. The K.G.Chavady police have registered a case.

===

Detained under Goondas Act

A notorious rice smuggler of Anamalai was detained under Goondas Act for the second time and lodged in the Coimbatore Central Prison. Rajapandi was arrested by the Civil Supplies CID wing for attempting to smuggle 1,020 kg rice, meant for supply through fair price shops, for sale in Kerala black market.

On the recommendation of the police department, District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati ordered the detention

Hours before his body was found, Karthick had chased out of the office of BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan after allegedly attempting to force himself in.

Karthick had crime cases against him, police sources said.