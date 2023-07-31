Crime - Man found dead under suspicious circumstances in Coimbatore

July 31, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A 22-year-old man, who had been working as tea master, was found dead under suspicious circumstances near a railway track at Ondipudur on Sunday. The police have identified the deceased as Madhavan (22), who hailed from Hosur in Krishnagiri district. He had been working as a tea master in a tea stall at Ondipudur. During the investigation, the police found out that Madhavan and his friend Sekar (25) had come to the bar attached to a Tasmac liquor outlet near the road over bridge at Ondipudur on Sunday night. As per the statement of Sekar, Madhavan went to the rear side of the bar around 7 p.m. and did not return. A few people who went to the spot between the railway track and the Tasmac bar’s backside found Madhavan dead an hour later. The Singanallur police visited the spot after being alerted by the public. They shifted the body to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination. As the deceased had injuries, the police suspect that he could have been murdered. The police have ruled out chances of a train hit. The Singanallur police registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT