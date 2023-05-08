HamberMenu
Crime branch registers case against Edappadi Palaniswami

May 08, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Based on a directve from a court, the Salem City Crime Branch (CCB) have registered a case against AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

P. Milany, a resident of Palanichettipatty in Theni district, had filed an online petition at the Salem court against Mr. Palaniswami for allegedly furnishing false information about his properties, annual income, loans, and liabilities in the affidavit for the 2021 Assembly election. On April 26, the Judicial Magistrate Court-I directed the CCB to probe the charge in a fair manner, register a case if it was made out  prima facie, and file a report by May 26.

On May 4, based on the court’s directive, the CCB inquired and registered a case against Mr. Palaniswami under Sections 125 A (i), (ii), and (iii) of The Representation of the People Act 1951.. Recently the same was communicated to the Madras High Court, which was hearing a related case.

