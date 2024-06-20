GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Crime Branch police investigating fraud case hand over 450 sovereigns of retrieved gold jewellery to court in Coimbatore

Published - June 20, 2024 10:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Crime Branch police on Thursday handed over 450 sovereigns of gold jewellery retrieved from accused in a case in the court of Judicial Magistrate VII.

The gold jewellery was retrieved from Aswinkumar (57) and his family members who were named accused in the case lodged by Sivaraj of P.S.G. Estate Colony, Peelamedu, an industrialist.

Aswinkumar, had, according to the case, during his tenure as a former employee of the firm run by Sivaraj, had appropriated the latter’s properties through fraudulent means, and sold them.

The Crime Branch police had included the names of Aswin’s wife Sheela (52), daughter Deeksha (29), and son-in-law Sakthisundar (34) in the case

Deeksha and Sakthisundar were arrested. After interrogating Sakthisundar in custody for a week last month, the police recovered from his possession ₹38 lakh in cash, and documents worth crores.

The police had also confiscated 140 sovereign gold and ₹66 lakh in cash kept in the bank account of Ashwinkumar, besides freezing deposit of ₹7.5 crore, and other investments to the tune of ₹4 crore.

An additional 450 sovereign gold jewellery that was found in the bank account of Ashwinkumar was handed over to the Court on Thursday by the Crime Branch police.

