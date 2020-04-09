Crime, accidents almost nil in Coimbatore during lockdown

The number of major crimes and fatal accidents is nil in Coimbatore city during the lockdown period from March 24 to April 7 as per statistics given by the police.

While city did not have any case of murder, murder for gain, robbery, chain snatching, housebreak during day, vehicle theft and fatal accidents during the period, only one case of housebreak in night was reported.

The Coimbatore Rural Police limits had one murder. Fatal accidents were not reported as vehicle movement was minimal.

While drunken brawl used to be the reason for several murders, the situation differed as bars and liquor outlets were shut after business hours from March 24.

Though several cases of suicides by those addicted to alcohol were reported in the district during the lockdown, the police did not attribute alcohol dependence and psychological problems due to unavailability of liquor as reason for any suicide. Several cases of suicides were reported in city and rural limits. While the Coimbatore City Police had one case of domestic violence, the Coimbatore Rural Police did not have any case.

The rural police had six cases of domestic violence between February 25 and March 8. A city-based psychiatrist with whom The Hindu spoke to said that there was an increase in tele-counselling sessions with regard to domestic violence during lockdown.