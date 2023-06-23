HamberMenu
Cricket ground set up by cricketer Natarajan opened in Salem

June 23, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The cricket ground established by Indian team player T. Natarajan was opened in his village here on Friday.

On behalf of T. Natarajan Cricket Academy, the cricketer has bought land in his village Chinnappampatti, near Sankagiri, in Salem district and set up the cricket ground. Cricketer Dinesh Karthik inaugurated the ground and inspected the pitch.

Speaking at the function, Mr. Karthik congratulated Mr. Natarajan for investing his money to produce new players from his village.

Cricketers Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association president P. Ashok Sigamani, Salem district Superintendent of Police R. Sivakumar, and film actors Yogi Babu, Pugazh, and Gopi, as well as players from the Tamil Nadu cricket team and the Tamil Nadu Premier League participated.

Speaking to reporters after the function, Mr. Natarajan said that he would coach young cricketers and he was doing it as a commercial venture considering the expenses for maintaining the ground and providing salaries for the workers.

