CRI sets up hospital to treat COVID-19 patients

CRI Trust and CRI Pumps have set up a 100-bedded hospital with oxygen facility here to treat COVID-19 patients.

The CRI Pumps office at Chinnavedampatti has been converted into a hospital, according to a press release. The ₹3 crore project will have qualified doctors, nurses, two oxygen tanks, and rooms.

According to G. Soundararajan, vice-chairman of CRI Pumps, the hospital is expected to become operational next week. It will have a team of 10 doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers and a professional social worker, too.

While 70% of the beds will be with oxygen connection, the rest will be for those who do not need oxygen support. The number of beds can be increased, if needed, in a couple of weeks.

The 30,000 sq.ft facility is to provide quality treatment at a ‘subsidised price’ to the needy. “There is a gap now in availability of facilities for those who are in critical condition. The facility aims to serve those people at an affordable price," he added.

CRI has applied for approvals and officials have inspected the place, Mr. Soundararajan said.

CRI company directors and trustees, G. Soundarrajan and G. Selvaraj submitted a letter about the project to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin here on Thursday.