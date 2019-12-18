CRI Pumps wins energy conservation award

CRI Pumps, a fluid management solution provider, has won the National Energy Conservation Award 2019 in the pumps category.

Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh presented the award at a function in Delhi recently.

According to a release from CRI Pumps, it is investing significant resources into Internet of Things (IoT) enabled smart pumps that can be operated through mobile phones or programmed for automatic operations. It conserves water, energy, and money with these pumps. The company has so far supplied nearly 60,000 IoT enabled pumps. It is also a partner for several government projects. CRI has installed more than 30,000 solar pumps with IoT enabled technology. Further, with over 300 star-rated pumps in its basket, CRI has installed about 1.4 million pumps across the country leading to saving of nearly 13,000 million units of electricity.

The Coimbatore-based pump manufacturing company, which has won the National Energy Conservation award five times, has 21 manufacturing facilities globally and sells through 20,000 outlets in 120 countries.

G. Selvaraj, joint managing director of CRI, received the award.