Crew of movie starring Sivakarthikeyan fined

Coimbatore District Police registered a case against 31 members of the crew of an upcoming Tamil movie starring Sivakarthikeyan on the charges of violating the COVID-19 safety protocol during the shooting held in Anamalai on Sunday.

The Anamalai police said that they registered the case against Cibi Chakravarthy, director of the upcoming film Don, along with 30 other crew members under sections 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 271 (Disobedience to quarantine rule) of the Indian Penal Code along with section 3 (Penalty) of the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Mr. Sivakarthikeyan was not one among the 31 crew members who were booked, the police clarified.

Apart from this, the Revenue Department imposed a fine of ₹ 19,400 on the crew for allegedly violating the standard operating procedures issued by the State government to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Around 400 persons, including the crew and spectators, gathered at the shooting spot in Mukkonam by the banks of River Aliyar on Sunday in violation of the COVID-19 safety protocol, officials said.

The Anamalai tahsildar visited the spot at around 5 p.m. with a team of staff and dispersed the crowd on Sunday. The crew allegedly did not receive prior permission from Anamalai town panchayat to conduct the shooting, according to the officials.

The movie’s crew members were let off with a warning that strict action will be taken if they were found violating the safety protocols again, the Anamalai police said.