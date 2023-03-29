ADVERTISEMENT

Crew of 108 ambulance attend to young woman’s labour in remote village of Coimbatore district, ensure safe delivery of baby boy

March 29, 2023 05:06 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The 20-year-old woman, from a village near Annur, went into sudden labour late on Tuesday; the 108 ambulance service, arrived and helped with the delivery; the mother and baby were later taken to the Government Hospital, Mettupalayam and are reported to be in stable condition

The Hindu Bureau

The 108 ambulance crew with the newborn and mother late on Tuesday | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A 20-year-old woman from a village near Annur in Coimbatore district gave birth to a baby, with the crew of a 108 ambulance attending to her labour, late on Tuesday. The woman, P. Vinothini of Vakkanamkombu, a remote village, gave birth to a baby boy.

Sources with the GVK Emergency Management and Research Institute (GVK EMRI), which operates the 108 ambulance services, said that Ms. Vinothini had been consulting a doctor at the Primary Health Centre, Pogalur. The young woman suddenly went into labout late on Tuesday, following which her husband dialed the 108 emergency service. Even as the emergency medical technician of the ambulance A. Dinesh and pilot M. Nandagopal reached the house around 9.30 p.m., Ms. Vinodhini was in the throes of the delivery, with the newborn’s head coming out. Mr. Dinesh attended the labour with the support of Mr. Nandagopal and the woman delivered her child.

The mother and child were taken to the Government Hospital, Mettupalayam, where doctors examined them. G. Vignesh, Emergency Management Executive with the GVK EMRI, said the condition of the mother and child was stable. It was the woman’s first delivery.

Residents of Vakkanamkombu, lauded the 108 team for their timely intervention in ensuring the safe delivery of the baby and the wellbeing of the mother.

