Credit relief amount to the accounts of flood-hit people: Vanathi Srinivasan

December 10, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore South MLA (Bharatiya Janata Party) Vanathi Srinivasan on Sunday urged the Tamil Nadu government to credit the relief amount for those affected by floods in Chennai directly into their account.

Ms. Srinivasan told presspersons in Coimbatore that the State government had announced that ₹6,000 would be paid to the affected persons each through PDS outlets. The BJP called for hike in the amount to ₹10,000. The amount should be credited into the bank accounts of the affected.

If it was distributed through PDS outlets, tokens would be distributed through DMK party people and it would not reach those really affected by the floods, she alleged. To reduce the workload of the officials and also for early disbursal of the amount, it should be credited into the bank accounts, she said.

The BJP had already asked for a white paper on the amount spent to improve stormwater drains in Chennai city. A team from the Centre would assess the damage caused by the floods in the four districts and sanction the required funds, she added.