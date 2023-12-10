HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Credit relief amount to the accounts of flood-hit people: Vanathi Srinivasan

December 10, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore South MLA (Bharatiya Janata Party) Vanathi Srinivasan on Sunday urged the Tamil Nadu government to credit the relief amount for those affected by floods in Chennai directly into their account.

Ms. Srinivasan told presspersons in Coimbatore that the State government had announced that ₹6,000 would be paid to the affected persons each through PDS outlets. The BJP called for hike in the amount to ₹10,000. The amount should be credited into the bank accounts of the affected.

If it was distributed through PDS outlets, tokens would be distributed through DMK party people and it would not reach those really affected by the floods, she alleged. To reduce the workload of the officials and also for early disbursal of the amount, it should be credited into the bank accounts, she said.

The BJP had already asked for a white paper on the amount spent to improve stormwater drains in Chennai city. A team from the Centre would assess the damage caused by the floods in the four districts and sanction the required funds, she added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.