CREDAI’s property fair in Coimbatore from August 11 to 13

August 08, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI), Coimbatore, will organise Fairpro, a property fair, here from August 11 to 13.

Gugan Elango, president of CREDAI, Coimbatore, and Mohamed Shafi, convener of the event, told presspersons here on Tuesday the expo at Codissia Trade Fair Complex would have 25 property developers exhibiting 75 projects across the city. This would include plots, villas, and apartments. Six banks, including State Bank of India and Canara Bank, would also take part.

All the property developers would have special offers for properties booked during the three days. “The discounts depend on the individual promoter. But, all the properties exhibited will have discounts,” said Mr. Shafi. The Fairpro this year would have ‘Refer a Friend’ programme. For every successful referral during the three days that was converted to business, the person, who had referred the customer, would get a reward of ₹25,000. The programme would be digitally tracked through QR codes and WhatsApp AI bots.

Mr. Elango said the market demand was good and the inventory with the promoters was minimum. The demand was high for properties in the ₹65 lakh to ₹1.2 crore bracket. Development of plots and premium villas were other segments that had steady demand. The price range of properties at the exhibition would be ₹10 lakh to ₹9 crore.

The banks will also have special offers. The State Bank of India, which is the title sponsor, will offer combo loans for purchase of plots and construction of houses, nil processing charges, and lower interest rates, for the exhibition.

