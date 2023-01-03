CREDAI welcomes government orders on building approvals

January 03, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI) Coimbatore has said that two recent orders of the State government will benefit both the construction industry and the public.

According to Gugan Ilango, president of CREDAI Coimbatore, the Confederation had represented to the State government about the difficulties faced by the public and the property developers as many residential projects remained incomplete because of the pandemic since 2020. The approval for construction accorded by the local bodies had lapsed in several cases during this period. In an order dated December 16, 2022, the Department of Housing and Urban Development said construction approvals accorded from April 1, 2014 to March 31, 2022 would be extended by two years.

Apart from this, the Government had, in 2020, delegated powers to local bodies to grant permission for residential buildings with a total built up area of 10,000 sq.ft. and having up to eight dwelling units with height up to stilt plus three floors. The CREDAI Coimbatore had urged the Government to clarify that the area for approval be considered as FSI area and not built up area. The State government issued an order dated December 21, 2022 that said the area to be considered for approval would be the total FSI area and not the total built up area.