CREDAI welcomes enhanced power for LPAs

16 August 2021 23:18 IST

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI), Coimbatore, has welcomed the government’s decision to increase the powers given to the Local Planning Authority.

According to a release, the government has issued a circular dated August 14 in which it has given more powers to the LPA to approve buildings, layouts and sub-division of land. Residential, commercial, and institutional use buildings where the total FSI does not exceed 2,500 sq.m. can get permission from the LPA as against the earlier limit of 1,500 sq.m.

In the case of industrial buildings on plots other than SIPCOT or SIDCO, structures with a total FSI upto 2,500 sq.m. can get approval of LPA.

For approval of layouts and sub-division of land, the LPA can give the approval upto five acre in urban areas of Corporation, Municipalities, and town panchayats and upto 10 acre in rural areas within town panchayats.

“This step will contribute to faster economic growth of Coimbatore and other districts,” said CREDAI Coimbatore president Gugan Elango.