CREDAI seeks faster approvals for building plans

12 July 2020 23:02 IST

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI), Coimbatore Chapter, has appealed to the Chief Minister to ensure that building plan approvals are provided without much delay.

Surender Vittel, president of CREDAI, Coimbatore, said in a press release that the current approval process takes six months to one year. “CREDAI has been requesting for specified time of clearance along with a ‘one time only’ query. Files can be cleared through an automatic route, on lapse of specified time, since the plans are loaded on to a software with sufficient checks on adherence to rules,” he said.

Further, with the spread of COVID-19, travel restrictions are in place and people cannot travel to Chennai.

Advertising

Advertising

At present, every file for buildings of 15,000 sq.ft or above built up area needs to be approved in Chennai. This should be relaxed so that approvals for buildings up to two lakh sq.ft are provided in Coimbatore.

The government should permit an online, single window system to file and track applications at LPA, DTCP or Corporation and all other departments concerned. All approvals should be linked online.

“Currently, we face delays at each department, making the real estate industry opaque with incremental cost of compliance,” he said.

With several migrant workers returning home in the recent weeks, the industry faces non-availability of workforce. The State government should provide labour data that is available with it so that the construction sector can recruit workers from within the State.

Completion certificate

The introduction of the completion certificate should remove the necessity for collection of security deposit. Currently, the builders are not receiving the refund of the security deposit even after complying with all the norms and completing the projects, he said.