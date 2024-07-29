CREDAI Fairpro in Coimbatore from August 2 to 4

CREDAI is organising FAIRPRO exhibition from August 2 to 4 at Codissia Hall E. According to a release, State Bank of India is the title partner for the property fair. Jaguar Bath & Renacon are the gold partners. Fairpro has more than 30 developers and 100 plus projects.
