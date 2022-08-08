Creche reopened on PRS campus in Coimbatore

Policemen playing chess at the recreation club that was inaugurated by City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan on Coimbatore City Armed Reserve campus on Monday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The creche for the children of police personnel that remained closed for more than two years due to restrictions of COVID-19 pandemic on the campus of the Coimbatore City Armed Reserve (AR) was reopened on Monday.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishanan inaugurated the creche and other facilities including a recreation club on the AR campus located within the Police Recruits School (PRS).

Officials said based on instructions from Mr. Balakrishanan, AR officials renovated the facility. To keep children entertained, new toys were purchased.

The Commissioner inaugurated a new library on the campus. The library earlier functioned on the second floor of a building due to which it did not have patronage. The new library is on the ground floor. Mr. Balakrishanan presented books on topics such as pregnancy and parenting to policewomen who are expectant mothers. He urged police personnel and family members to spend time in the library that had 10,000 books.

The recreation club opened for police personnel and families have board games such as carom and chess apart from television. A chess training session for police personnel and their children has been arranged on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Coimbatore City AR T.V. Muralidharan, Assistant Commissioner A. Sekar, inspector M. Prathap Singh and AR personnel and family members were present.