Creche opened at Coimbatore Collectorate

July 01, 2023 02:13 am | Updated 02:13 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector Kranthi Kumar on Friday inaugurated a creche for the children of government staff at the Coimbatore Collectorate premises.

The centre was set up by the district administration along with the non-governmental organisations Residents Awareness Association of Coimbatore and Namma Coimbatore. It will be run by the administrative officials of Literacy Mission Matriculation Higher Secondary School, according to a press release.

The creche, filled with interactive toys, will look after the children from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

District Revenue Officer M. Sharmila, Integrated Child Development Programme Officer M. Murugeswari, District Child Protection Officer M. Mathiazhagan, RAAC President R.R. Balasundaram and other officials were present.

