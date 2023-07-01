HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Creche opened at Coimbatore Collectorate

July 01, 2023 02:13 am | Updated 02:13 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector Kranthi Kumar on Friday inaugurated a creche for the children of government staff at the Coimbatore Collectorate premises.

The centre was set up by the district administration along with the non-governmental organisations Residents Awareness Association of Coimbatore and Namma Coimbatore. It will be run by the administrative officials of Literacy Mission Matriculation Higher Secondary School, according to a press release.

The creche, filled with interactive toys, will look after the children from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

District Revenue Officer M. Sharmila, Integrated Child Development Programme Officer M. Murugeswari, District Child Protection Officer M. Mathiazhagan, RAAC President R.R. Balasundaram and other officials were present.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu / children

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.