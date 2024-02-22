‘Creating value for product attracts customers’

February 22, 2024 06:49 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Creating value proposition is a vital factor for innovative products, Masami Shimizu of Kyoto University, Graduate School of Economics, Manufacturing Systems Consultant - Kiazen Frontiers, emphasised while addressing a gathering of engineering students at the PSG College of Technology in Coimbatore on Thursday.

Creating value for product was essential to attract customers, he said, while driving home the prime importance of pricing.

Delivering a guest lecture on ‘Managing Product Development and Design Processes’, Mr. Masami Shimizu delved into the dynamics of designing products for high-end and mid-range markets.

He engaged students in discussions on a range of topics including pricing, customer preferences, and platforming.

While specifying the importance of modularity, he explained that customers will have their own preferences of variants and options from any product with a common base.

Managing product development, he emphasised was a crucial aspect for commercially successful innovative products, while providing insights into design thinking, creativity and innovation.

The guest lecture session was organised by the Electrical and Electronics Engineering Association, and Robotics and Automation Engineering Association.

