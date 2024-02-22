GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Creating value for product attracts customers’

February 22, 2024 06:49 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Creating value proposition is a vital factor for innovative products, Masami Shimizu of Kyoto University, Graduate School of Economics, Manufacturing Systems Consultant - Kiazen Frontiers, emphasised while addressing a gathering of engineering students at the PSG College of Technology in Coimbatore on Thursday.

Creating value for product was essential to attract customers, he said, while driving home the prime importance of pricing.

Delivering a guest lecture on ‘Managing Product Development and Design Processes’, Mr. Masami Shimizu delved into the dynamics of designing products for high-end and mid-range markets.

He engaged students in discussions on a range of topics including pricing, customer preferences, and platforming.

While specifying the importance of modularity, he explained that customers will have their own preferences of variants and options from any product with a common base.

Managing product development, he emphasised was a crucial aspect for commercially successful innovative products, while providing insights into design thinking, creativity and innovation.

The guest lecture session was organised by the Electrical and Electronics Engineering Association, and Robotics and Automation Engineering Association.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.